Brooke Norton-Cuffy is continuing his impressive development at Genoa, and his performances have now attracted the attention of Juventus. The young defender, who came through Arsenal’s academy, has been steadily improving under Patrick Vieira’s guidance in Italy and is quickly becoming one of the most reliable players in Genoa’s squad.

Last summer, Juventus focused mainly on signing players from outside Serie A, seeking to refresh their team with external talent. However, this approach is not expected to be permanent, and the Bianconeri are likely to resume pursuing promising players from domestic clubs in the near future. Norton-Cuffy, who has adapted well to Italian football, is now firmly on their radar as a potential signing.

Juventus Monitoring Norton-Cuffy’s Progress

Reports suggest that Juventus have been closely observing the progress of the English defender as they consider possible reinforcements for their defensive line. Norton-Cuffy’s performances at Genoa have stood out for his composure, energy, and tactical understanding, qualities that have made him an integral part of the side. Having been unable to secure a regular place in Arsenal’s first team before his transfer, his time in Italy has provided the platform for him to showcase his talent at a higher level.

Juventus are believed to be impressed with his growth and could make a move for him sooner rather than later. His versatility and maturity beyond his years make him a desirable prospect for a team that values disciplined and adaptable players. If his development continues at this pace, it seems increasingly likely that the Turin-based club will attempt to bring him into their squad in the coming transfer window.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Transfer Valuation and Potential Move

At the end of the current season, Juventus might be ready to submit an offer for Norton-Cuffy’s signature. According to Tuttomercatoweb, his current market valuation is around 10 million euros, a figure that Genoa would expect if discussions for his transfer were to take place. The club recognises his significant potential and believes he could become an even better player at a higher level of competition.

At just 21 years of age, Norton-Cuffy has the attributes to thrive in a demanding environment like the Allianz Stadium. Should a move materialise, Juventus would be acquiring a young and promising full-back with the technical ability and work ethic to succeed in Serie A. Genoa, meanwhile, would be confident that his progress serves as a testament to the club’s success in developing emerging talents within the league.