Kenan Yildiz’s performances at the Club World Cup are reinforcing his growing reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in European football. The Juventus attacker has been instrumental for the Bianconeri throughout the tournament, producing decisive contributions and demonstrating an impressive level of maturity in his play.

The Turkish international has found the back of the net consistently, making him one of the top scorers in the competition. His ability to create chances, drive forward from midfield, and contribute defensively has helped Juve secure a place in the knockout stage. The club is now aiming to progress even further, using the competition as a platform to prepare for a stronger Serie A campaign next season.

Juventus Consider Yildiz Untouchable

Yildiz’s rise has been swift, and his value to the team continues to increase. The Juventus hierarchy sees the young forward as a cornerstone for the future and has no intention of selling him, regardless of the offers that may come. His current performances only strengthen the club’s stance, as he continues to prove himself on one of football’s biggest stages.

Given his impact, there is now increasing focus on what his market value might be. Clubs across Europe are reportedly monitoring him, but Juventus appear firm in their plans to retain his services for years to come.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

New Contract and Valuation Confirm His Importance

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Yildiz is now valued at around 100 million euros by Juventus. This figure reflects both his performances and his potential. The same report suggests that the club is preparing to reward the player with a new contract, which will see his annual salary rise from 1.5 million euros to approximately 4 million euros per season.

Yildiz still has considerable time left on his existing deal, but Juventus are keen to tie him down with improved terms that reflect his growing influence. As one of the club’s standout performers, there is a strong belief in Turin that the team should be built around him rather than entertain any thoughts of a sale.