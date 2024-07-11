Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus remains uncertain as the attacker has entered the final year of his contract with the club.

Juve offered him an extension before Euro 2024 began, but he refused to sign it, hoping to secure a better deal from another club.

This could have happened if he performed well at Euro 2024, but unfortunately, that did not materialise, and now Chiesa is at a crossroads.

Juve wants him to either sign the contract or leave the club, and they have set their asking price for his signature. However, the crucial question is how much he is really worth on their balance sheet.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals that Chiesa is worth around 13.3 million euros in player value.

However, considering his salary, the Bianconeri need to make around 22 million euros to avoid running at a loss if he leaves the club.

Several clubs have shown interest in signing him, but none have made a serious move yet.

If this situation persists, it is expected that Chiesa will extend his contract at Juventus for a few more seasons.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s future has to be decided as soon as possible, and the striker knows he needs to decide in the coming days.

If he wants to leave, his agent needs to find a suitor who can pay what we want and release him from his contract.