Juventus is now open to the possibility of selling Filip Kostic during the current transfer window, even though he holds a crucial role as a player for the team.

As the transfer window’s closure approaches, the Bianconeri have been actively seeking opportunities to strengthen their squad. The emergence of Andrea Cambiaso has provided them with the confidence to make the decision to capitalise on Kostic.

Serbian Kostic has been consistently delivering strong performances for the club and maintains an impressive track record whenever he represents the Bianconeri on the field.

However, due to Juventus’ financial considerations, they find themselves in the position of needing to generate sales. Consequently, Kostic has been identified as a player who could potentially be transferred for the right price.

A recent report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that the Bianconeri are willing to part ways with the former Eintracht Frankfurt player for a sum of 15 million euros.

Should a prospective buyer come forward with this specified amount, Juventus is prepared to entertain the offer and facilitate Kostic’s departure expediently. The funds acquired from this transaction would then be channelled towards enhancing the team’s available options and overall capabilities

Juve FC Says

Kostic has done well since he moved to the club, but in football, every player has a price and the Serbian will understand why we want to offload him.

If no one meets our asking price for his signature, we can keep him and ensure we get the best from one of our most important players.