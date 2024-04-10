Riccardo Calafiori is among several Bologna players who have garnered attention with their performances this season.

The defender and his teammates are exceeding expectations, positioning themselves to potentially secure a Champions League berth by the end of the campaign.

With Juventus just ahead of them in the league standings, the Bianconeri have set their sights on several Bologna players for the upcoming transfer window.

Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, Riccardo Calafiori has emerged as one of the standout defenders in the league, prompting Juventus to pursue his acquisition.

Juventus anticipates the departure of Gleison Bremer at the conclusion of the season, with Manchester United reportedly pursuing the defender.

Given United’s financial resources, they are expected to make a significant investment to secure Bremer’s signature, prompting Juventus to target Calafiori as his replacement.

Bologna is open to selling Calafiori, along with many other players, but only at the right price.

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, the defender is valued at €30 million. However, Juventus hopes to negotiate a deal that includes a player exchange, with Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia being among the potential options.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori has been in fine form this term and looks good enough to replace Bremer in the summer.