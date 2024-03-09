Juventus is not participating in European competitions this term, but the Bianconeri could still qualify for the first-ever expanded Club World Cup. This poses a concern for Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who recently expressed his belief that it would be unfair if his team fails to qualify for the competition while Juventus does.

The Bianconeri faced a ban from European competitions this season, whereas Napoli has advanced to the round of 16 in the Champions League. The Partenopei must reach the quarterfinals of the competition to secure their place in the upcoming Club World Cup.

However, Juventus has the potential to qualify even without participating in European competitions this term, a fact that bothers Napoli’s De Laurentiis. Juventus is eager to partake in the Club World Cup, with a report on Tuttojuve indicating that mere participation would earn the Bianconeri around 50 million euros.

This financial influx will be significant for Juventus, as they require funds for various purposes, including the signing of new players.

Juve FC Says

We need to be back in European and intercontinental club competitions as soon as possible, and this Club World Cup would make it easy for us to earn some cool cash.

However, we need to focus on ending this season inside the top two for now, and our next clash against Atalanta will be a big game.

If we can secure all three points from that fixture, we can enter our remaining matches with more confidence.