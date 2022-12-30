Weston McKennie
Club News

How much is Weston McKennie really worth?

December 30, 2022 - 3:45 pm

Juventus is reportedly keen to sell Weston McKennie if a good offer comes in for his signature.

The American has been one of the more inconsistent midfielders under Max Allegri and the gaffer can do without his services.

Juve has groomed the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti to continue delivering fine performances for the club and either could be a replacement for McKennie.

The American is reportedly being eyed by Premier League clubs as well as Borussia Dortmund.

Reports claim Juve wants a good fee from them and Football Italia has revealed exactly how much can be considered good enough.

The report says the Bianconeri wants around 25m euros for his signature. However, if they sell him for 12m euros, they will still not make a capital loss.

Juve FC Says

Considering our financial situation now, the club must be willing to make as much money as possible from anyone leaving them and McKennie is one player they should sell.

However, the American might not get a suitor willing to invest in him in January, which means we might have to wait until the summer to offload him, unless we are open to allowing him to leave on loan.

Hopefully, he can make some good contributions to our game as he remains on the team.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pogba

Pogba responds to Juventus fans who think he was skiing

December 30, 2022
McKennie

Tottenham drops their interest in two Juventus players

December 30, 2022
Vlahovic

Blow for Juventus as Vlahovic is set to miss more matches

December 30, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.