How much is Weston McKennie really worth?

Juventus is reportedly keen to sell Weston McKennie if a good offer comes in for his signature.

The American has been one of the more inconsistent midfielders under Max Allegri and the gaffer can do without his services.

Juve has groomed the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti to continue delivering fine performances for the club and either could be a replacement for McKennie.

The American is reportedly being eyed by Premier League clubs as well as Borussia Dortmund.

Reports claim Juve wants a good fee from them and Football Italia has revealed exactly how much can be considered good enough.

The report says the Bianconeri wants around 25m euros for his signature. However, if they sell him for 12m euros, they will still not make a capital loss.

Juve FC Says

Considering our financial situation now, the club must be willing to make as much money as possible from anyone leaving them and McKennie is one player they should sell.

However, the American might not get a suitor willing to invest in him in January, which means we might have to wait until the summer to offload him, unless we are open to allowing him to leave on loan.

Hopefully, he can make some good contributions to our game as he remains on the team.