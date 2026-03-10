Edon Zhegrova has struggled to make the desired impact since joining Juventus from Lille in the summer, and his first season at the club could ultimately prove to be his only campaign in Turin. The Kosovar winger had been on Juventus’ radar for a considerable period before the club finally secured his signature.

The Bianconeri completed the move after sending Nicolas Gonzalez on loan to Atletico Madrid, which created space in the squad for another attacking option. At the time, Zhegrova was widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents in European football following his impressive performances in France.

Several top clubs had reportedly shown interest in signing him during his time at Lille. Juventus, therefore, considered themselves fortunate to have won the race for his signature, believing he could add creativity and unpredictability to their attacking line.

A Difficult Start in Turin

Despite the expectations surrounding his arrival, Zhegrova has not yet delivered the level of performance that the club had hoped for. His time on the pitch has failed to reflect the promise that accompanied his transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

Adapting to a new league and a different tactical system can often take time, but Juventus had anticipated that the winger’s technical ability and attacking flair would allow him to make a quicker impact. Instead, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular contributor in the team.

With the season still ongoing, Zhegrova has several matches remaining to demonstrate that he can justify the faith placed in him by the club. Strong performances during the closing stages of the campaign could potentially alter the current perception of his future.

Juventus Considering a Sale

However, indications suggest that Juventus are already evaluating the possibility of moving him on once the season concludes. The club appear prepared to reshape parts of their squad, and Zhegrova has reportedly been identified as one of the players who could depart.

As reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus view him as a player who may need to leave the club at the end of the campaign and has already placed a valuation on him. According to the report, the Bianconeri would need to sell the winger for at least €11.4 million to avoid recording a capital loss on the transfer.

The coming weeks will therefore be crucial for Zhegrova as he attempts to prove that he deserves a longer stay in Turin.