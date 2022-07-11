How much Juve paid Pogba to return to Turin revealed

Juventus has just completed the signing of Paul Pogba on a free transfer after he left Manchester United.

The midfielder spent the earlier part of his career on the books of Juve between 2012 and 2016 before returning to United where he was until this year.

He has now returned to the Allianz Stadium as Juve seeks to win the Scudetto title again, and the midfielder will hope he can get them to win this one.

Juve had competition for his signature, but Pogba wanted to return to the club, and it made things easier for them.

A report on Football Italia claims the Bianconeri agreed to pay an “ancillary costs” worth 2.5m euros to the World Cup winner.

This fee is effectively a signing-on fee, and they will make the payment by the end of August.

They have also handed him their number 10 shirt, a number he wore in his last campaign before he left the club in 2016.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the most coveted players in the world, and the Frenchman deserves to earn a good fee from this move.

His return to Turin will boost Juve’s financial appeal, and he will bring on-field success as well.

Hopefully, Juve will get the best from him from this campaign.