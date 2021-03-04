How much Juventus are expected to gain from McKennie’s purchase

Although Juve’s midfield has been underperforming throughout the current campaign, Weston McKennie remains one of the pleasant surprises of the season.

The Texan became the first American to play for the Old Lady after sealing a summer transfer move from Schalke.

Even though the 22-year-old arrived as a relatively unknown name for Calcio fans, he managed to rapidly cement himself as a key figure within Andrea Pirlo’s lineups.

Therefore, on Wednesday, the club’s hierarchy announced the player’s purchase on a permanent basis.

McKennie initially arrived on a loan deal worth 4.5 million euros, but Juventus chose to exercise their rights to buy the player for an additional fee of 18.5 millions.

It should also be noted, that a figure of 6.5 million euros could later be added in terms of bonuses, which would effectively raise the total transfer fee for 29.5 millions.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato reports that Mckennie’s price remains a bargain for Juventus, who will be making a big profit if they decide to sell him in the future.

The report mentions how Cies (International centre for sports studies) claims that the midfielder’s actual transfer value at the moment is between 50 and 70 million euros.

Whilst the reported value is largely unprecise, the club will surely be making a capital gain from its latest acquisition.

Even though a value of 70 millions sounds unrealistic, even a valuation of 50 million euros would mean that Juventus have gained at least 20 millions from the McKennie operation.

The combative midfielder has so far made 21 league appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists in the process.