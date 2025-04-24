Juventus have been suffering an undeniable decline over the past five years or so. While their place in the Serie A table tells the whole story, their attacking stats also capture the ongoing downward spiral.

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s woeful defeat to Parma, Tuttosport editor-in-chief Giudo Vaciago tears into the club’s attacking crisis, bashing the anonymous displays of Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani in particular.

The Serbian only lasted for 45 minutes before succumbing to injury, while the Frenchman remained on the pitch for the duration of the match, but to little effect.

Vaciago suggests the striking duo were completely disconnected from the match in a rather mocking tone.

“Dusan Vlahovic and Kolo Muani seemed to be playing for another team. Not Juve, nor Parma, a third team that only they saw,” said the journalist in his column for Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

“They were completely disconnected from their teammates and from the game. In the very dangerous defeat against Parma, Juventus’ serious goal problem is evident, which is anything but episodic or linked to the fact that their two centre-forwards have not scored for over two months.”

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Vaciago then shed light on the horrific attacking decline that began following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in August 2021.

“Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell, in the summer of 2021, the Bianconeri have no longer had a centre-forward capable of scoring 20 goals a season.

“In the CR7 period (who also had quality players around him), the goal average was 2 goals per game, then it inexorably dropped: 1.5; then 1.4; then 1.2, and today it is 1.4.

“And it is not just the fault of the forwards, obviously, because there is a problem in the quality of the buildup.

“Even though Thiago Motta has done his part in causing damage in the first eight months of the season, the Juventus squad lacks quality and personality,” concluded Vaciago.