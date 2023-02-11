How much Juventus can expect from the eventual sale of Pellegrini to Lazio

Lazio finally secured a loan deal with Juventus defender Luca Pellegrini in the just-closed transfer window and now we know how much the deal could be worth to Juve if the loan is made permanent.

Pellegrini had initially been on loan with German side Eintracht Frankfurt, however, the player was not happy plying his trade in the Bundesliga and there was always a chance that the agreement with Eintracht would be cancelled and allow the 23-year-old to return to Italy.

This piqued the interest of Lazio and as the January window was coming to a close Maurizio Sarri made his move and secured the services of the left back.

The loan is for six months with a €12 million buy option according to Alfredo Pedulla, a nice little chunk of money if Lazio decides to take up the option.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini was obviously not a part of Max Allegri’s plans and at 23 he was not really one for the future and a move was always going to happen at some point.

It is shame that it never worked out in Germany for the player, it is always preferable to sell to a foreign club as opposed to a Serie A one.

Fingers crossed this loan works out and Juve can pocket some much-needed cash.