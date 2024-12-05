On Thursday, Juventus will find out the identities of their opponents in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. This will be the first expanded edition of the tournament, with 32 clubs from all over the globe competing for the international trophy. The competition will take place in the United States between June and July.

Despite being omitted from European competitions last season, the Bianconeri still managed to secure one of the two spots granted to Serie A clubs, as the likes of Napoli, Milan and Lazio failed to go far in the competition. Hence, the Old Lady had enough points in the bag to join Inter as the two Italian representatives.

And while the tournament will certainly take its toll on the participants on the physical level, these clubs will be hoping to make up for it through bragging rights, and more importantly, financial rewards.

So how much can Juventus and the other participating clubs expect to earn from the first expanded edition of the Club World Cup?

According to IlBianconero, FIFA is aiming for a prize pool of 2 billion euros. They have already secured sponsorship agreements with the likes of Hisense and Bank of America.

As for the clubs, each participant will be expected to collect a minimum figure between 18 and 20 million euros. This sum would significantly rise if the club manages to progress in the tournament. For instance, reaching the Round of 16 would yield prize money between 25 and 30 million euros. The club that goes on to win the World Cup could end up earning a whopping 100 million.

Therefore, Juventus will be hoping for a relatively easy draw, as advancing in the competition would be comprehensively rewarding from a financial perspective.

The Bianconeri are placed in Pot 2, they could be pitted in the same group with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.