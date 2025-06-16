Juventus remain one of the most dominant institutions in Italian football, not only because of their on-pitch success but also due to their strong financial performance. A major part of their annual revenue comes from sponsorships, particularly those linked to their shirt deals.

While income from participation in tournaments such as the Club World Cup varies depending on progress, consistent sponsorship revenue ensures financial stability. Juventus are currently competing in that tournament alongside Inter Milan, and although earnings from the competition are yet to be determined, shirt sponsorship provides more reliable figures.

Key Sponsorship Deals Confirmed for New Season

In a surprising move last season, Juventus played the entire campaign without a main shirt sponsor. Despite holding discussions with multiple brands, none met their valuation, resulting in a blank front shirt for the duration of the year. This decision was not without cost, but the club have now rectified the situation for the upcoming campaign.

For the next season, Juventus have confirmed the return of Jeep as a front-of-shirt sponsor, accompanied by Visit Detroit. This marks a return to familiar partnerships and a restoration of an important revenue stream.

‼️ With the arrival of WhiteBIT on its sleeve and the confirmation of Jeep, Visit Detroit, Adidas and Cygames, the Juve shirt reaches a record value: €85 million per season starting in 2025/26. A strategic asset for the club, which focuses more and more on the appeal of the… pic.twitter.com/5wiEX87FMy — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) June 16, 2025

Total Shirt Sponsorship Revenue Approaches €85 Million

Including additional sponsorship agreements, the figures surrounding Juventus’ commercial earnings are substantial. Calciomercato reveals that the club will earn around 30 million euros annually from the combined deals with Jeep and Visit Detroit. Adidas, their technical kit supplier, is set to pay a guaranteed 46 million euros per season. Further financial input comes from sleeve sponsors Cygame and WhiteBIT, contributing approximately 4 million euros and 5 million euros, respectively.

These figures bring Juventus’ total expected earnings from shirt-related sponsorships to an estimated 85 million euros per year. This reinforces their position as the leading commercial force in Italian football and highlights the scale of their brand power, even in seasons without major trophies.

Although revenues may rise further if the team returns to consistent success on the pitch, Juventus have already re-established itself as a benchmark for commercial performance in European football.