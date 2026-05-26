Juventus unexpectedly capitulated in the race to qualify for the Champions League in the final three games of the league season and will now play Europa League football next term.

The Bianconeri had worked hard throughout the campaign to build a competitive squad but ultimately fell short when it mattered most. Since Luciano Spalletti arrived as manager, performances had improved, and there were moments when a top four finish looked secure, but a late collapse in form proved costly.

Collapse in the Final Run-In

Juventus had been firmly in contention for Champions League qualification heading into the final stages of the season, with expectations growing that they would secure a top four finish. However, their form deteriorated at a crucial moment, with points dropped across a series of decisive fixtures.

They failed to win their last two home matches, adding further pressure as rivals continued to pick up results. Away performances also suffered during the run-in, including their final match of the season against Torino, where they were unable to deliver the result required to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

The decline in form over the closing weeks ultimately proved decisive, as Juventus slipped out of the qualification places after being unable to maintain consistency when it mattered most.

Champions League Trophy

Financial Setback and Europa League Return

The failure to reach the Champions League means Juventus will compete in the Europa League for the first time since 2010, marking a significant shift in their European standing for next season. The club will now need to adjust both sporting and financial expectations accordingly.

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus stand to earn approximately 14.6 million euros from participating in the Europa League. However, they would have been guaranteed around 42.6 million euros had they qualified for the Champions League.

This represents a shortfall of roughly 28 million euros, highlighting the financial impact of missing out on Europe’s elite competition once again. The club will now focus on rebuilding and ensuring they return stronger in the following campaign, with both sporting and economic pressures influencing their summer planning.

Juventus must now regroup quickly as they prepare for a demanding season ahead in Europe’s secondary competition.