A report in the Italian media details the figures that Juventus have already collected from the Champions League thus far this season.

After spending one year on the sidelines due to their legal troubles, the Bianconeri have made their return to Europe’s elite club competition this season. And while their campaign hasn’t been exactly glorious as they finished in an underwhelming 20th position in the group stage, the figures prove just how important it is for the club to participate in the tournament from a financial perspective.

According to Calcio e Finanza (via IlBianconero), the Old Lady’s earnings from the competition have just exceeded 60 million euros.

This includes the group-stage participation bonus (18.6 million), the club’s position in the table (3.3 million, the market pool income (21.1 million), their UEFA coefficient (9.2 million) and the prize money collected from their results throughout the group stage (8.4 million).

Hence, Juventus have thus far guaranteed a total of 60.7 million, but this figure will rise if they manage to progress further in the competition.

The first step for the Bianconeri would be to overcome PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round and secure their place in the Round of 16. The Serie A giants will host the Dutch champions in the first leg on Tuesday before playing the second leg away from home next Wednesday.

If Juventus manage to qualify for the Round of 16, they would receive 11 million euros in prize money, in addition to 2.1 million for winning any of the two legs and 700,000 for a draw.

Thus, these numbers explain why Juventus cannot afford to miss out on the Champions League next season. The club started the weekend in sixth place in the Serie A standings, as they continue to trail behind Lazio and Fiorentina (who have a contest against Inter at San Siro on Monday evening).

The Bianconeri must finish in the Top 4 to guarantee a spot in next season’s edition, while a fifth-place finish could be sufficient if the Italian clubs manage to earn an extra spot through their results in Europe this season.