Juventus remain keen on selling Dusan Vlahovic, as it appears increasingly unlikely that the striker will agree to a new contract. The former Fiorentina forward currently earns 1 million euros net per month, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, and the club is reportedly eager for him to leave.

Transfer Attempts and Current Form

During the last transfer window, Juventus offered Vlahovic to multiple clubs, but no team opted to add him to their squad, leaving the Bianconeri with the striker in their ranks. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Vlahovic has remained one of the club’s key players, performing at a high level and demonstrating excellent form since the start of the season.

Given his recent performances, it might have been expected that Juventus would attempt to secure his long-term future with a new deal. However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, the club’s approach is focused on facilitating a future sale rather than committing to a renewal. The report suggests that Juventus hope to offload Vlahovic in the January transfer window, targeting a transfer fee of up to 15 million euros.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Challenges Ahead

Securing a transfer fee will not be straightforward. Potential buyers are aware that Vlahovic will be available as a free agent in the summer, meaning only clubs with an urgent need for a striker are likely to meet Juventus’ valuation. Despite this, the club appears determined to capitalise on any opportunity to sell him, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding his commitment to the team.

Vlahovic’s form over the past few weeks has underlined his value on the pitch, but his future at Juventus seems increasingly limited. While his contributions remain important in the short term, the club may be wise to consider selling him if the right offer arises. Balancing his on-field impact with the practicalities of contract management will be crucial for Juventus as they navigate the remainder of the season and plan for the future.

For now, the situation remains one to monitor closely, as Vlahovic’s presence in the squad continues to provide quality, even as his long-term departure appears inevitable.