Jadon Sancho is among the high-profile targets Juventus are considering as they look to further strengthen their squad during the current transfer window.

The English winger has been informed by Manchester United that he is free to find a new club, and the player himself is reportedly open to making a move. Juventus are understood to be keen on bringing him to Turin, but any deal remains dependent on reaching an agreement with both the Premier League side and the attacker.

Juventus in Talks but Valuation Gap Remains

Sancho has been waiting for negotiations between the two clubs to progress, and reports suggest that a deal could potentially be finalised in the coming days. Manchester United have placed a valuation of up to 30 million euros on the winger, a figure they believe reflects the player’s quality and potential. Given Sancho’s status as a top-level talent, the asking price is seen by some as reasonable.

However, Juventus are reportedly reluctant to meet that valuation and is currently proposing a significantly lower figure. As cited by Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri are only willing to pay around 15 million euros for Sancho, which may fall short of Manchester United’s expectations. Talks are set to continue, but there remains a clear gap between the two sides in terms of financial terms.

Cautious Optimism with Alternative Plans in Place

Sancho is viewed as a potentially valuable addition to the squad, offering creativity, experience and versatility in the attacking third. Juventus see him as a player who could elevate the team’s performance, particularly under a tactical system that suits his style of play.

Nonetheless, the club are approaching the negotiations with a degree of caution. While hopeful of securing a deal, Juventus are also aware of the need to explore alternative options should talks collapse. It is vital for the club to maintain flexibility and avoid being left without reinforcements in a key area of the pitch.

For now, discussions remain active, and Juventus continue to assess its position while weighing up the value of the investment against other potential targets.