Juventus has opened the door for Teun Koopmeiners to leave at the end of this season after he failed to improve on his performance during his first term at the club.

The Dutchman moved to Juve last season and struggled under two managers, but the Bianconeri believed he could return to the form he showed at Atalanta during this term.

That has not happened as he continues to underperform and Luciano Spalletti does not rely on him regularly, increasing expectations that the Old Lady will consider a sale when the season ends.

However, the Dutchman remains one of the most valuable assets on the balance sheet, meaning Juventus must secure a suitable fee if they want to avoid a financial loss on his departure.

Performance concerns under Spalletti

Koopmeiners has not delivered the impact Juventus expected, with his form declining further during the current campaign. This has limited his involvement in key matches and raised doubts internally about his long-term role at the club.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are assessing multiple exit strategies, as his situation continues to develop ahead of the summer transfer window.

Valuation and potential exit strategy

In order to avoid a capital loss, Juventus must sell him for €31 million by June 30, 2026 or around €20 million by June 30, 2027. The club recognises that reaching the higher valuation this summer could be difficult.

As a result, Juventus are open to a loan arrangement with an obligation to buy set at €20 million by the summer of 2027, which may provide a more realistic pathway for his departure. Koopmeiners himself would likely welcome a move to revive his career.

Juventus remain focused on resolving his future efficiently while balancing financial considerations with squad planning for next season as they evaluate the most suitable outcome for all parties involved in the transfer decision.