Juventus may finally consider placing Teun Koopmeiners on the transfer market in the summer, as he looks set to complete a second season at the club without making the desired impact. The Bianconeri showed faith in the midfielder by trusting him for another campaign, but his performances have continued to fall below the required standard.

At the Allianz Stadium, there remains a willingness to support Koopmeiners and help him rediscover the form he previously showed during his time at Atalanta. The coaching staff will continue to work with him in the hope that he can regain confidence and consistency. However, with the season nearing its conclusion, patience is beginning to wear thin.

Pressure Mounts on Koopmeiners

As things stand, Juventus may struggle to justify keeping Koopmeiners if there is no significant improvement in the final weeks of the campaign. The player himself is aware that time is running out to prove he can succeed in Turin. So far, he has not done enough to fully earn the trust of the club or establish himself as a reliable contributor.

While Juventus still believe Koopmeiners has the potential to improve, the lack of tangible results on the pitch has raised concerns. The Bianconeri are already considering the possibility of replacing him, especially if his performances do not reach the level expected of a regular starter. Any plans to strengthen the squad, however, would depend on their ability to move him on.

Financial Reality of a Sale

In order to fund a replacement, Juventus would need to sell the Dutchman, but the financial situation complicates matters. A report by Calciomercato has calculated that the club would need to sell Koopmeiners for around 32.9 million euros to avoid recording a capital loss. That valuation reflects the investment Juventus have already made in him.

Based on his current form, finding a buyer willing to meet that figure appears highly unlikely. Even securing half of that amount could prove difficult, which places Juventus in a challenging position. Unless Koopmeiners shows a dramatic upturn in performance before the season ends, the club may be forced to choose between accepting a financial loss or continuing to back a player who has yet to deliver on expectations.