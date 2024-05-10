Dean Huijsen and Matias Soule could be used as cash cows by Juventus at the end of this season.

Both youngsters have performed well on loan away from the club this term, which should earn them a place back at the Allianz Stadium from the next campaign.

Juventus is pleased with their development, and as they rebuild the squad, both players could be offered opportunities to further develop at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Juventus is also open to selling them, and both youngsters have attracted interest from clubs around Europe.

This is good news for Juventus, and Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri intend to make around €65 million when both players leave the Allianz Stadium.

They believe Soule is worth around €35 million and will ask for €30 million if any club wants to sign Huijsen.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen and Soule have done well away from the club this season and we are impressed with the way they have performed so far.

We expect them to leave only in the event that we receive a huge fee for their signature.

Otherwise, we can keep them and build our team around our own products as long as they remain good enough.

Both youngsters dream of being established players on our team and will be happy to stay.