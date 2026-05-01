Edon Zhegrova only joined Juventus at the start of this season, yet the Kosovar attacker could already be heading for the exit at the end of the campaign after struggling to make a consistent impact. His situation has raised questions about whether the move has delivered the expected results for both player and club.

During his time at Lille, Zhegrova was widely regarded as one of the most underrated and technically gifted players in France. His performances attracted significant interest from top clubs, all eager to secure his signature as quickly as possible.

Difficult start in Turin

Zhegrova ultimately chose to join Juventus, with the Bianconeri winning the race for his services. The expectation was that he would replicate the form that made him such an exciting prospect, adding creativity and attacking flair to the squad.

However, his time in Turin has not gone according to plan. He arrived carrying an injury, forcing the club to wait for his recovery before he could make an impact. Although he eventually returned to fitness, he has struggled to find consistent form, limiting his influence on the pitch.

Juventus consider summer exit

Juventus remain confident that Zhegrova has the ability to improve, but the club are under pressure to deliver results and may not be in a position to wait for him to develop further. As a result, they are now considering the possibility of offloading him at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are hopeful of finding a suitable buyer in the upcoming transfer window. The report indicates that the club need to secure a fee of at least 11 million euros to avoid a capital loss, although they are aiming for a higher figure.

The report adds that Juventus are targeting a fee closer to 15 million euros, a valuation they believe is achievable once the market opens. Should an interested club meet that price, Zhegrova could depart after just one season, bringing a swift end to his time in Turin.