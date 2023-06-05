How much Juventus will collect from Serie A TV rights after finishing seventh

Due to a 10-point deduction handed in the aftermath of the Capital Gains trial, Juventus ended the campaign in seventh place with 62 points. The Bianconeri would have finished third above Inter and Milan if it wasn’t for the penalty.

While missing out on Champions League football could cost the club’s coffers more than 100 million euros in total, even the league position will have a negative effect on the Old Lady’s finances.

According to Calcio e Finanza via ilBianconero, Juventus will receive 6.9 million euros from TV rights after ending their campaign in 7th place.

For their part, newly-crowned champions Napoli will receive the biggest prize (19m) followed by their runners-up Lazio who will collect 16m.

In third place, Inter earn 13.7 million, which would have been the figure allocated to the Bianconeri if it wasn’t for the point deduction.

This effectively means that Juventus missed out on almost 7 million euros due to the penalty, solely in regards to TV rights.

Here is the entire pool that shows what each Serie A club collected from TV rights, which certainly pales in comparison to Premier League figures.

Napoli – €19m

Lazio – €16m

Inter – €13.7m

Milan – €11.4m

Atalanta – €9.9m

Roma – €8.4m

Juventus – €6.9m

Fiorentina – €6.1m

Bologna – €5.3m

Turin – €4.6m

Monza – €3.8m

Udinese – €3.4m

Sassuolo – €3m

Empoli – €2.7m

Salernitana – €2.3m

Lecce – €1.9m

Spezia – €1, 5m

Verona – €1.1m

Cremonese – €0.8m

Sampdoria – €0.4m