How much Juventus will earn from Romero’s sale

Cristian Romero rose to the scene as a young Genoa prospect in 2018.

The Argentine was therefore signed by Juventus in 2019, but remained on loan with the Grifone for another season.

Nonetheless, a large section of Bianconeri supporters were left disappointed last summer by the decision to sell the defender to Atalanta.

Although the player moved to Bergamo on an initial loan deal, La Dea possess a clause which allows them to buy his outrights.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Atalanta will have to pay 16 million euros in order to keep Romero on permanent basis.

This figure will be added to the initial loan fee which was worth 2 millions.

In addition, the Orobici would also have to pay the Old Lady another 2 million euros as a bonus if they manage to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Therefore, the total size of the operation could reach a maximum of 20 million euros.

The former Genoa man didn’t play a single match for Juventus, but the supporters were hoping to add him to their crop of young defenders, which includes Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral and Radu Dragusin.

Nonetheless, Juve’s loss ended up being Atalanta’s gain, as the Argentine has been putting solid shifts throughout the season.

Romero was one of the best performers on the pitch for La Dea against the likes of Milan, Inter and even Real Madrid last week.

Therefore, it is extremely likely that the Nerazzurri will exercise their option to buy the player sooner rather than later.