Juventus and Paul Pogba have reportedly agreed to terminate his contract, with only an official announcement pending. This decision comes after the French midfielder received a reduced doping ban of 18 months, allowing him to return to action as early as March. Despite this development, Juventus has made it clear they no longer wish to retain Pogba, regardless of his willingness to stay or accept a reduced salary.

Pogba, who rejoined Juventus in 2022, has had a tumultuous return plagued by injuries, off-field controversies, and now the doping suspension. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus stands to save approximately €30 million by terminating his contract. His deal, which included a base salary and significant bonuses, reportedly cost the club up to €10 million annually. This financial relief will free up resources for the club as it continues to manage its wage bill amid other pressing priorities.

The Frenchman’s second stint in Turin failed to replicate the success of his first spell, during which he was a pivotal figure in the team that dominated Serie A and reached a Champions League final. Since his return, he has made only a handful of appearances due to persistent injury troubles and disciplinary issues. Juventus had hoped for Pogba to reinvigorate their midfield, but his limited contributions and high cost have made him a burdensome signing.

The decision to sever ties reflects Juventus’ pragmatic approach under their current management, which has prioritised financial stability and squad efficiency. Offloading Pogba allows the club to redirect funds towards strengthening their team in the upcoming transfer windows, especially as they contend with injuries and their ambition to remain competitive in all competitions.

Pogba, now 31, will need to find a new club to restart his career. His talent and experience could still make him an attractive option for other teams, particularly as his reduced ban allows him to resume playing relatively soon. However, it remains to be seen whether clubs will be willing to take a chance on him given his recent struggles.