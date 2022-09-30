juventus finances
How much money did Juventus lose because of injuries last season?

September 30, 2022 - 4:45 pm

It is common knowledge that not competing in some of the best competitions in the world cost teams money.

However, did you know that an injury to a top player is also one way clubs lose money?

A study has revealed how Juventus lost so much money in the last campaign because their key players were on the treatment table.

The insurance group Howden, as reported by Football Italia, says Juve lost as much as €20m because of the loss of their key players to injuries.

They multiplied the daily cost of a player’s salary by the number of days they were unavailable because of injury to get their results.

They discovered Juve lost the most money through injuries in Serie A in 2021/2022.

Their €22.6m loss is almost double the €11.78m Napoli lost in the same campaign through injuries.

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, we are one team that suffers the most when a key player is injured.

This figure could be much higher at the end of this season as more men from Max Allegri’s squad spend time on the sidelines.

Hopefully, we will have a fully-fit squad soon, and they will help us end this season with the title.

 

 

 

