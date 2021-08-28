How much money Juventus saved from Ronaldo sale

When Juventus first landed Cristiano Ronaldo, president Andrea Agnelli and former sporting director Fabio Paratici were happy to pay every penny for the superstar’s services.

However, times have changeg, and following the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the club was no longer able to afford the Portuguese’s astronomical wages amidst the current financial difficulties.

Whilst the fans were left split by the legend’s departure from the club, the Bianconeri’s accountants surely breathed a huge sigh of relief.

According to TuttoJuve, Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will save almost 90 million euros for Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner earned around 31 millions per season during his time in Turin, but the total cost of wages is calculated at around 60 millions per year.

Additionally, the player’s transfer could reach 28 millions after adding the bonuses, which would bring the total to circa 88 millions.

These figures should give the club a breather, even if a part of it must be used to secure the signings of one or two new players before the end of the transfer market.

The report also mentions some of the possible replacements for the departing Portuguese, including Paris Saint Germain striker, Mauro Icardi, and former Juventus youngster, Moise Kean, who currently plays for Everton.

We can only hope that these newly-gained funds would be spent wisely.