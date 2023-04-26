How much money would Juventus collect by reaching Coppa Italia final?

This evening, Juventus are hoping to clinch their ticket to the final of the Coppa Italia by overcoming Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

The first leg of the semi-final ended in a 1-1 draw, with Romelu Lukaku’s last-minute penalty kick canceling out Juan Cuadrado’s opener.

But asides from all the prestige and bragging rights, this competition offers clubs a chance to collect additional cash.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, reaching the final of the Coppa Italia is worth at least eight million euros.

As the source explains, the winner of the domestic cup will collect 4.5 million euros, while reaching the final is enough to pocket two million as prize money, in addition to another two million from the distribution of TV rights.

Moreover, the two Coppa Italia finalists will have direct access to the next edition of the Italian Super Cup which will feature, for the very first time, four clubs. Participating in the Super Cup is worth at least four million on its own.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be eager to topple their arch-rivals this evening and book a place in the grand finale.

In the other semi-final, Fiorentina are the big favorites to advance after getting a comprehensive first-leg advantage, beating Cremonese 2-0.