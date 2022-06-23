How much money would Juventus collect from ten potential sales

While Juventus are searching the market for new players who can enhance the squad’s level, it will also be necessary to offload those who are deemed surplus to requirements.

La Gazzetta dello Sport explained how much would the Bianconeri collect from ten possible departures.

We begin with Aaron Ramsey who returns from a disappointing loan spell at Rangers. The management and the player are now looking to terminate the contract one year prior to its expiry. But while the Welshman is asking for a golden handshake worth 4 millions, the club is only willing to pay half of it.

Speaking of disappointing midfielders, Arthur could also leave Juventus. However, the Brazilian’s value is worth around 40 millions, so a cut price sale would take its toll on the balance sheet. Thus, he will most likely leave on loan which would allow the club a breather on the wage bill.

The third midfielder on the list is Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman has gained some attention from Manchester United and Chelsea, and would be available for around 15 millions.

As for Moise Kean, Juventus could sign him on a permanent deal before immediately placing him on the market. Arsenal and West Ham could be interested.

Luca Pellegrini also has English suitors of his own, including West Ham and Fulham, and would be available for a figure between 10 and 15 millions.

Although Torino didn’t exercise their right to purchase Rolando Mandragora, the Italian is still expected to leave either towards the Granata or Fiorentina. His value is circa 10 millions.

Young winger Luca Zanimacchia could remain at Cremonese for a deal worth three millions, while Matteo Brunori could leave for around 5 millions.

Giacomo Vrioni is valued around 10 millions after ending the last campaign as the top scorer in the Austrian league, while goalkeeper Franco Israel will complete a move to Sporting Lisbon for 1.2 million.