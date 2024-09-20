Arsenal remains interested in Dusan Vlahovic, despite missing out on his signature to Juventus in 2022.

The Serbian striker could have earned more by joining the Gunners at the time, but he chose Juventus and did not even consider Arsenal’s offer.

While this could have discouraged Arsenal, they remain determined to secure him as their leading striker and are expected to make another approach next summer.

The Gunners are still in search of a top forward, and at the end of this season, they may launch a renewed bid for Vlahovic.

However, the Serbian striker will not leave Juventus easily, even though the club is struggling to meet his salary commitments under his current contract at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus intends to keep Vlahovic unless Arsenal offers around €60 million for his transfer.

With two years remaining on his contract, Juventus believes this amount fairly reflects his value.

Arsenal must now decide if Vlahovic is worth that fee, which will influence whether they intensify their pursuit.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is one of our most important players and it could cost us more to replace him if we sell him even for 60m euros.

