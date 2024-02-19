Man Utd have reportedly emerged as the main suitors for Juventus star defender Gleison Bremer. But how much would the Brazilian cost?

The Bianconeri spent more than 40 million euros to pip Inter for the centre-back’s signature in the summer of 2022.

While he initially struggled to replicate his Torino form in the opposite half of the city, he has now re-established himself as one of the finest defenders in Serie A, if not the very best.

Naturally, his rock-solid displays at the back have attracted the attention of top suitors, and chief among them are Manchester United.

Bremer has recently signed a new contract, tying him to Juventus until June 2028. Yet, this has done little to thwart the Red Devil’s interest in the Brazil international, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

The pink newspaper also reveals the figure required to tempt the Bianconeri to part way with their defensive pillar.

The source believes Juventus wouldn’t be able to resist an offer in the region of 60 million euros.

Moreover, the report notes that Bremer had always declared his desire to test his skills in the Premier League at some point during his playing career.

This season, the Brazil international has made 24 Serie A appearances, scoring two goals in the process. He only missed one league fixture thus far (Saturday’s 2-2 draw vs Verona) while serving a one-match ban.