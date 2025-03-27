Federico Gatti is widely regarded as one of the most important players at Juventus. Despite earning a relatively modest salary compared to some of his teammates, he remains fully committed to the club and continues to play a crucial role in the squad. His dedication has been evident throughout his time at the Allianz Stadium, and he has successfully retained his place in the team under multiple managers.

The defender has already survived two managerial changes and remains an essential figure in the squad. With Igor Tudor now in charge, Gatti is expected to maintain a prominent role, particularly as the new coach prefers a three-man defensive system. Juventus have full confidence in his abilities and believes he will continue to be a dependable option at the back.

Over the years, Gatti has attracted interest from several clubs, and there are still teams keeping a close eye on his situation. Juventus are aware of the attention he has garnered and remains keen to keep him at the club. In recognition of his importance, the Bianconeri are expected to offer him an improved contract, which would increase his current net salary of €1.5 million.

However, while Juventus are eager to retain him, they have not ruled out the possibility of selling him should the right offer arrive. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the club has set a valuation for the defender and would be open to negotiations if a bid in the region of €30 million were to be submitted.

Gatti is known not only for his performances on the pitch but also for his strong presence in the dressing room, even captaining the side on occasions. He is considered a dedicated professional who adds value beyond his playing ability. That said, Juventus, like any other club, must also consider financial and sporting factors when evaluating player sales. If a suitable offer is presented, it may be in the club’s best interest to sell. However, should he remain in Turin, there is little doubt that Gatti will continue to give his all and deliver consistent performances for the team.