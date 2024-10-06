After having his doping ban reduced from four years to 18 months, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba should be eligible to play by March.

The 31-year-old has last participated in a competitive match in around 16 months. Even prior to his suspension, the player’s second stint in Turin had been plagued by never-ending injury problems.

Therefore, many believe the Bianconeri would prefer to move forward with the current crop, snubbing the opportunity to bring the Frenchman back to the fold.

Some reports expect Juventus to work on terminating the midfielder’s contract, allowing him to pursue a new career chapter, potentially in Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League.

During his ban, Pogba’s hefty salary has been suspended. so he’s instead being paid the minimum wage set at 2,000 euros per month.

Nevertheless, the 2018 World Cup winner will be able to collect his usual paycheck by March if he stays at Juventus till then.

As Calcio e Finanza explains, Pogba has one of the largest wages in Serie A, consisting of a base salary of 8 million euros, in addition to 2 million as bonuses.

Thanks to the Growth Decree, the player’s gross salary is only 11 million euros.

So if Pogba were to be reinstated to the Juventus squad, he would be able to collect four months of wages between March and June, which would cost Juventus circa 3.5 million euros.

The Bianconeri were determined to get rid of their highest earners in the summer (the likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro), so they could be keen to do likewise with Pogba before his name returns to the payroll.