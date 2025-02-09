Following his enthralling start to life in Serie A, Juventus are absolutely hellbent on keeping Randal Kolo Muani in Turin.

The Frenchman made his club debut against Napoli at the Stadio Maradona. Albeit Thiago Motta’s men suffered their first league loss of the season, the striker made his mark immediately by scoring the opener with a clever volley. He then led the club’s come-from-behind victory over Empoli by bagging a brace in the space of three minutes, before netting two more goals against Como.

So with five goals in three fixtures, Kolo Muani became the first-ever Juventus player to find the back of the net in his first three appearances for the club.

But while Juventus are desperate to keep him around beyond the current campaign, it won’t be an easy task at all. The 26-year-old joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a dry loan until the end of the season. Hence, the Bianconeri haven’t acquired the option to buy him in June.

But according to Tuttosport, the Italian giants are already plotting for a permanent transfer. They will either try to buy the versatile attacker outright or at least secure a loan deal that includes an option to buy (or more likely an obligation).

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

As the source explains, PSG should be open to conducting business, especially since the player failed to impose himself during his 18 months at Le Parc des Princes. However, the Ligue 1 champions had splashed 95 million euros to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper expects PSG to request a figure worth around 50 million euros (which is more or less the player’s nominal value on their balance sheet) in order to avoid recording a capital loss.

Moreover, the report believes Juventus will try to fund the operation by selling the man who lost the most since the Frenchman’s arrival, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian bomber’s contract will expire in June 2026, so selling him next summer could be compulsory to avoid losing him for free a year later.