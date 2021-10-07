How much Ramsey earned for every minute of play at Juventus

Since signing for Juventus as a free agent, Aaron Ramsey’s career took a turn to the worse. The midfielder hasn’t been able to replicate his previous form during his time in Turin thus far.

Nonetheless, the Welshman is being handsomely rewarded for the few minutes of playing time he receives in Italy, thanks to a lucrative deal offered by former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The 30-year-old is the club’s second highest earner (behind Matthijs de Ligt) with a hefty contract that sees him receiving 7 million euros per season as net wages, and the figure could reach 8 millions after adding bonuses.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Ramsey played 1,384 minutes during his first season at the club and 1,543 in the second, meaning that he received more than 5,000 euros for every minute he played.

But that’s not all, the former Cardiff City player has thus far featured for only 106 minutes since the return of Max Allegri.

Therefore, if we count his wages for the first quarter of the season (around 2 millions), it means that he earned 18,867 euros for every minute he spent on the pitch.

The Bianconeri unsuccessfully tried to offload him last summer, and will surely try again in January, as the financial costs of maintaining him has become unbearable for the club on an economic perspective.