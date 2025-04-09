When Randal Kolo Muani scored on his Juventus debut, it seemed that the Bianconeri had found the right player to lead their line. The Frenchman made an immediate impact, netting five goals in his first three matches for Juventus, justifying the club’s decision to select him over Dusan Vlahovic as the focal point of their attack at the Allianz Stadium.

At that point, Juventus were confident they had secured the right striker for Thiago Motta’s team. Kolo Muani’s early form had given hope that he would be the player to help revitalise the club’s attacking options. However, since that promising start, the Frenchman’s goals have dried up, and his performances have significantly faltered. This decline in form has been a difficult sight for many, and it ultimately cost Motta his job.

With Igor Tudor now at the helm, Kolo Muani’s situation has not improved. The new manager does not appear to favour the French forward, and it is becoming increasingly likely that he will struggle to get any significant game time under Tudor’s leadership. Despite working hard to ensure his team wins, Tudor has not found Kolo Muani to be good enough to help lead the line in crucial fixtures.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Il Bianconero reports that the Frenchman’s lack of goals has been an expensive issue for Juventus. With just five goals to his name, Kolo Muani has cost the Bianconeri an eye-watering €720,000 per goal. His underwhelming performances have not only led to frustration among fans and management but have also been a significant financial burden on the club.

As things stand, Kolo Muani’s poor form means it is highly probable that he will return to Paris Saint-Germain when the season concludes. His time at Juventus has not lived up to expectations, and it seems that his short stint in Turin will be remembered more for what could have been, rather than what he actually delivered on the pitch.