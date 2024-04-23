The Coppa Italia has become the ultimate resort for Juventus to end their trophy drought, but it would also constitute a significant financial boost.

This evening, Max Allegri’s men will be the favorites to advance to the competition’s final at the expense of Lazio.

The two sides will collide in the second leg of the semi-final at the Olimpico Stadium, but the Bianconeri have the upper hand thanks to a 2-o win in the first leg held in Turin.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, reaching the final of the Coppa Italia could yield 16 million euros through various revenue streams.

First things first, qualifying for the grand finale on its own is worth 5 million euros. This figure would rise to 7.6M if the club lifts the trophy.

Moreover, reaching the Coppa Italia final would grant Juventus entry to the Italian Super Cup. The competition has been expanded to a four-team tournament starting this year, featuring the Serie A champion and its runner-up, in addition to the two Coppa Italia finalists.

So with Inter and Milan ahead of the Bianconeri in the league table, the Coppa Italia final should be the club’s most viable path towards the Super Cup which will be held in Saudi Arabia in January 2025.

This competition offers a total prize money of 23 million euros, with the winner collecting 8M.