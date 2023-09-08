Paul Pogba’s future was a topic of speculation during the last transfer window, with links to a potential move to Saudi Arabia as Juventus awaited his return to full fitness. While Juventus did not part ways with him, it was widely believed that the club would be open to selling him if the right offer materialised.

Pogba recognises that Juventus has shown patience and support during his injury recovery, and he acknowledges the debt of gratitude he owes to the club.

Calciomercato reveals Pogba was not interested in leaving Turin even though an offer of around 100 million euros was offered for his services. His decision reflected his affection for Juventus and his desire to prove himself and continue contributing positively to the club. This demonstrates his commitment to the Black and Whites and his determination to succeed with them.

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear if a club truly offered 100m euros for an injury-prone Pogba, but if that happened, the midfielder probably should have taken that chance.

That money would have been helpful to him and he will help us reduce our wage bill while making some money in return as a transfer fee for one of the finest players in Europe on paper.