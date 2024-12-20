Kenan Yildiz has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young attacking talents, with his impressive performance against Manchester City capturing the attention of fans worldwide. A product of Juventus’s youth setup, Yildiz has steadily grown into a pivotal figure for the Bianconeri, representing the club’s Next Gen team with remarkable consistency.

Juventus’s decision to hand Yildiz the prestigious number 10 shirt underscores their belief in his potential and their long-term plans for him. The shirt, famously worn by legends like Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio, carries immense significance, and Yildiz now faces the challenge of cementing his legacy among its illustrious wearers. Fortunately, time is on his side as he continues to develop his game.

Despite interest from top clubs across Europe, Juventus has no plans to sell the 19-year-old sensation. His rising profile has naturally drawn attention, but the Bianconeri remain committed to keeping him as part of their long-term project. A recent poll conducted by Calciomercato revealed just how highly fans value Yildiz, with a majority suggesting he is worth over €60 million—a testament to the young star’s growing reputation.

Juventus is well aware of the risk of losing young talents to bigger offers, but Yildiz represents a cornerstone for the club’s future. Selling him would not only disrupt their sporting ambitions but also send the wrong message about their ability to retain elite homegrown talent. Instead, the club must focus on fostering his development and ensuring he remains happy and motivated in Turin.

Yildiz’s potential is undeniable, and with the right guidance, he could become one of the defining players of his generation. For Juventus, the priority must be clear: keep Yildiz at all costs and continue to build a team capable of supporting his growth and ambition.