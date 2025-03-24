ROME, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor, Head Coach of SS Lazio, looks on prior to the Coppa Italia Semi-final Second Leg match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on April 23, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Reports in the Italian media have now revealed the details behind the agreement between Juventus and their new head coach, Igor Tudor.

After losing patience with Thiago Motta, the club’s hierarchy decided to act by wielding the axe on the young manager’s tenure, thus putting an end to a disappointing spell that only lasted for eight months.

The management decided to entrust Tudor with the mission of restoring the club’s lost character and winning mentality. He was deemed the right profile for the role due to his old affiliation with the club which dates back to his playing days. The Croatian was on the club’s books between 1998 and 2007, and also served as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant coach during the 2020/21 season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the 46-year-old will earn a base salary of 500,000 euros between now and the end of the season. He will oversee the final nine fixtures of the Serie A campaign in addition to the FIFA Club World Cup.

As we mentioned on Sunday, Tudor’s contract includes a renewal clause that can be triggered in case he manages to guide the club towards the Champions League next season, which remains the main objective for the Old Lady.

As IlBianconero explains, this clause will be automatically activated in case of a Top Four finish. Nevertheless, the source believes the club installed a counter clause that allows them to counter it just in case they decide to appoint another manager.

Therefore, Juventus would still be able to part ways with Tudor even in case of Champions League qualification, but potentially with a golden handshake.

So it remains to be seen how the team will respond to this managerial change and whether the departure of Motta (who was reportedly unpopular in the dressing room) will be enough to spark an upturn.