Over the past 24 hours or so, multiple sources in the Italian media have been claiming that Juventus and Weston McKennie have reached an agreement on a new contract.

Despite all the highs and lows, the American has been a staple at the club since the summer of 2020.

Aside from a brief loan stint at Leeds United, he has been playing his football in Turin since joining the club in the summer of 2020 after impressing former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who watched him on television when the Bundesliga season resumed following the lengthy break due to Covid-19.

Juventus and McKennie strike new agreement

Over the past couple of campaigns, McKennie had to start as an outcast before getting reinstated. However, the Texan has been proving his worth for the cause since the previous campaign, putting on some solid shifts while filling almost every playing role on the pitch.

Therefore, Juventus have decided to reward the 26-year-old with a new and improved contract. The two parties have already found an agreement, with only the official announcement missing.

McKennie contract’s Deadline & new salary

According to Calciomercato, the USMNT star will soon sign a deal that will push back the deadline from June 2026 to 2028.

McKennie currently earns 2.5 million per year as net wages, and his entourage were hoping to double this figure. But in the end, the two parties agreed on a salary of 3 million euros per season.

The source adds that a few details will be sorted out in the coming days, but the official announcement remains imminent.

So aside from any unexpected twists, McKennie should be part of the Juventus squad next season. This should be a major relief for a player who has been largely unsettled in recent years, but has finally carved himself an important role at the club through sheer hard work and determination.