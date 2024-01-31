Juventus is set to complete the signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton before the end of the transfer window, and the temporary transfer will cost the Bianconeri around 4 million euros in transfer fees, as reported by Calciomercato.

Despite having initially closed the door on further transfers weeks ago, Juventus decided to strengthen their squad with a new midfielder. Unable to secure a signing from a Serie A club, they turned to Alcaraz, and Southampton reluctantly agreed to send him on loan to Turin. The Bianconeri will have the option to make the move permanent in the summer if the midfielder impresses during his time with the club.

Alcaraz has been a significant player for Southampton this season, and Juventus believes he can make a valuable contribution to their team. The addition of an extra midfielder is seen as crucial for Juventus in their pursuit of success this season, whether it be finishing inside the top four or contending for the league title.

Juve FC Says

4m euros is a good fee to pay for any player that we consider worthwhile, and we expect Alcaraz to be an important player for us in this half of the term.