How much will Dejan Kulusevski cost Tottenham?

Dejan Kulusevski left Juventus for Tottenham in the last transfer window after failing to convince under Max Allegri.

The Swede has since been a hit at the Premier League club, and he would now look to continue playing for them.

Luckily, Juve and Spurs had an agreement over his permanent move when they struck the loan deal.

This would make it easy for the Premier League club to complete the transfer.

Calciomercato has now revealed how much the former Parma loanee will cost them.

The report claims Spurs will pay an initial 10m euros for his loan move before paying 35m euros to make the transfer permanent.

Juve FC Says

Making 45m euros from selling Kulusevski is one of the finest pieces of business Juve can do.

The attacker is talented, but he doesn’t suit the Juvesystem. If he stayed, his career will have just have spiralled into a downward trajectory.

However, he has regained his form at Spurs, and Juve is fortunate to make that much money from his sale.

The club will hope it can offload more flops from the team in the next transfer window so that there would be room for new players to join the group.