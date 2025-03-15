Juventus could part ways with Thiago Motta after just one year as manager, as his tenure appears to be faltering. The club had high expectations when appointing the former midfielder, but the experiment is showing signs of failure. While Motta continues to receive public backing from the board, there are increasing doubts over whether he will be trusted to remain in charge for the long term.

Initially, Juventus were convinced that Motta was the right man to lead the team and had intended for him to stay at least until the end of the season. However, recent performances have cast uncertainty over his position, and he now faces the challenge of proving that he deserves to continue. In order to strengthen his case, he may need to secure victories in all of the club’s remaining matches this season.

Motta has demonstrated managerial potential, but Juventus are not Bologna, and expectations are significantly higher. The demands at a club of Juve’s stature require consistently strong performances, and the manager must prove he is capable of delivering results at the highest level. Securing another season in charge will depend on how well the team performs in the coming weeks.

If Juventus opt to dismiss him, they must also weigh up the financial implications. As reported by Calciomercato, sacking Motta at this stage would cost the Bianconeri nearly €15 million, given that he was handed a three-year contract at the start of the current campaign. This substantial financial commitment could play a role in the club’s decision-making process, potentially leading them to retain him for another season to avoid such a costly payout.

Ultimately, Motta’s immediate future hinges on his ability to guide Juventus to positive results in the final stretch of the season. If he can secure victories and demonstrate progress, it may become increasingly difficult for the club to justify his dismissal. However, failure to do so could leave Juventus with little choice but to make a managerial change in pursuit of better fortunes.