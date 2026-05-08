Francisco Conceição has emerged as one of Juventus’ most influential players since the start of the season, with his performances attracting growing interest from several top European clubs, including Liverpool, who are reportedly considering him as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Portuguese winger has made a strong impression in Turin, with the Bianconeri viewing him as an important part of their current squad. His understanding of Luciano Spalletti’s tactical approach and his ability to perform in key moments have made him a valuable asset for the Old Lady.

Juventus Determined To Retain Key Attacker

Juventus are believed to be extremely reluctant to part ways with Conceição, as they consider him one of their most important attacking players. The club is keen to maintain stability within the squad and is aware of the impact he has had since arriving.

However, like many elite players in modern football, his future is not entirely beyond question. While Juventus have no intention of selling him in the near future, they acknowledge that every player has a valuation that could ultimately influence any transfer decision.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus would only consider selling Conceição for a fee in the region of 70 million euros, with the club firmly standing by that valuation. The report suggests that any interested club would need to meet that price in full to even open discussions.

High Valuation Set By Juventus

Juventus is not actively seeking to sell the player and would prefer to retain him as part of their long-term project. However, the reported valuation underlines how highly they rate his ability and potential impact in future seasons.

For now, Juventus are expected to resist any offers unless a club is willing to meet its demands. If no such proposal arrives, Conceição is likely to remain a key figure in Turin as the club continues to build around its most promising talents.