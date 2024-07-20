Juventus snapped up Juan Cabal from Hellas Verona yesterday, despite it initially seeming that he would join their biggest rival, Inter Milan.
Juve FC Says
We are the biggest club in Italian and continue to pay some of the best wages in the division.
Offering a reasonable salary will give us more money to spend signing other players.
1 Comment
inter are now your scouting agent, where are your scouts? when the food is done, you come around to claim it. competiveness is not about havin the best players, but achievin results – but hold on, the league wil soon start.