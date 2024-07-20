The Bianconeri missed out on signing Riccardo Calafiori, who may move to Arsenal, and quickly looked for new alternatives.

They have tracked Cabal for some time and finally secured his transfer.

One important step that Juve is taking now is to ensure their new signings earn reasonable wages.

In their bid to attract the best European players while avoiding further financial trouble, the Bianconeri are keen to offer competitive wages, though they will not be as extravagant as in the past. According to Calciomercato, Cabal’s salary details have been revealed.

The report claims the defender will earn a net pay of €1.2 million per annum.

Including taxes, his total compensation amounts to about €2.2 million, which is a good deal.

Cabal will now work hard to exceed expectations, which could potentially help him earn more money at Juve.