Juventus is one of the top clubs competing in the Club World Cup, joining Inter Milan as Italy’s representative in the prestigious tournament. Despite not qualifying for any European competition last season, the Bianconeri secured a spot in the competition based on their past European performances. The expanded version of the Club World Cup is expected to be a major event, and Juventus will be eager to make history by becoming the first winners of this new format.

The Bianconeri have long been one of the best teams in European competitions, and now they will face clubs from other continents, offering a new challenge. This competition will be an important test for Juventus, but one of the most crucial aspects of participating in any tournament is the financial reward that comes with it. Clubs are keen to know how much they will earn based on their performance, and the financial stakes for the Club World Cup are high.

(Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

FIFA aims to generate over 2 billion euros from the tournament’s sponsorship, and some of that money will be distributed to the participating clubs depending on their success in the competition. Although it remains unclear how much each team will earn if they win or are eliminated at various stages of the competition, a report from Il Bianconero reveals that Juventus is aiming to make around 18 million euros just from participating in the group stage.

While winning the Club World Cup would be a significant achievement, Juventus will likely be focused on the financial benefits that come with the tournament. The increased revenue from such competitions is undoubtedly an important factor for the club, especially given the expanded nature of this year’s event. Juventus will hope their performance in the tournament helps them achieve both sporting and financial success.