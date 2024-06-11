Juventus is one of the luckiest clubs in the world right now, as they are about to sell off a high-earning employee faster than they had expected.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to reduce their team’s average wage and have been looking to offload some high earners, especially those considered replaceable.

After reaching an agreement to sign Michele di Gregorio from Monza, the Bianconeri know they have to allow their current number one to leave.

Thiago Motta is expected to make Di Gregorio his first choice, which means Juve has to offload Wojciech Szczęsny, who is simply too good to stay on the bench.

Perhaps more importantly, he makes too much money, with the ex-Arsenal star earning 6.5 million euros per season.

He is now being targeted for a move by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, and he seems open to the move.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will pay Juve 5 million euros for his signature, but the most important thing is that the Bianconeri will save almost 20 million euros in his wages.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny has been a fantastic player for us, and we expect the Pole to keep playing at the highest level for a long time.

He has been in fine form for us, but we need a change and should not wait until he starts playing badly to change.