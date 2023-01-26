How much will Juventus lose from Jeep if they don’t qualify for the Champions League?

Juventus has lost 15 points after being punished by the FIGC for their use of capital gains.

The Bianconeri remain one of the top clubs in Serie A, but their finances over the last few terms are being probed and the first punishment meted on the black and whites is the 15 points deduction.

Juve intends to appeal it, but for now, it means they might not play in the Champions League next season, which could be costly.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve will lose 2m euros from their 45m euros per season deal with Jeep if they cannot make the top four.

A further loss of 2m euros will be added if the Bianconeri finishes outside the Europa League places.

Juve FC Says

We plan to appeal this decision and hope it gets overturned because this punishment is harsh. But we probably have to plan for life without it being reversed, which means preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Other sponsors and business partners could also have clauses in their dealings with us that will cost money if we do not make the Champions League spots.

There are a lot more points to win and our men could take this setback as a challenge to be conquered, which could motivate the group to win more games and earn a UCL spot.