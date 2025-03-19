Dean Huijsen left Juventus at the start of this season after Thiago Motta decided to sacrifice him to raise funds for new signings. At the time, it seemed like a reasonable move, but the coach is likely regretting that decision now as the young defender flourishes in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Huijsen is a special talent. Despite not having a particularly imposing physique, he is a fearless player who consistently follows his instincts on the pitch. His commitment and heart have earned him respect, and he continues to impress with his performances.

Last season, Huijsen moved to AS Roma on loan for the latter half of the campaign. While other clubs, such as Frosinone, may have provided him with more regular playing time, the move to Roma offered him exposure to a higher level of competition. This decision seems to have paid off, as his subsequent move to the Premier League has been nothing short of a success.

At Bournemouth, Huijsen has become one of the top two defenders in the team, consistently delivering excellent performances. His rapid development has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in world football, and it is widely expected that top-tier teams will make a move for him in the summer. His release clause, set at £50 million, is a fee that many potential suitors would be willing to meet.

Juventus, meanwhile, are closely monitoring Huijsen’s progress in England, not because they want him back, but because they hold a sell-on clause worth 10% of any future transfer fee. According to Calciomercato, if a club activates his release clause in the summer, Juventus stands to earn approximately £5 million.

Looking back, it is clear that Huijsen had the potential to be a key player for Juventus had he remained in Turin. His impressive performances in the Premier League highlight the missed opportunity, and it could be argued that letting him go was a mistake.